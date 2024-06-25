Shaun Johnson has had a season of setbacks. Photo / Photosport

Not so long ago, it was hard to imagine the Warriors without Shaun Johnson, given his impact and importance to the cause.

Now it is hard to imagine when he will be back at his peak for the Auckland team, given his season of setbacks so far.

Johnson has been battling injuries and niggles the entire campaign and that personal misery is set to continue. On Tuesday coach Andrew Webster confirmed the halfback will be sidelined for “at least” the next four weeks, after a flare up of the Achilles problem he has been managing for months.

That manifested itself in a tight hamstring in Saturday’s awful 66-6 defeat at the hands of the Gold Coast Titans but Webster said it was a deeper issue.

“It is all around the Achilles,” said Webster. “Shaun rehabbed it, it felt amazing, we took our time with him. [But Shaun] has not come back the way he wanted and you could see Shaun couldn’t do what he wanted to do on the weekend.

“He is just not physically there. We are going to make sure, when we get good signs and he can train with the team and he is doing well, then we will bring him back.”

Shaun Johnson has been plagued with injury. Photo / Photosport

His absence means the Warriors will revert to the Te Maire Martin-Chanel Harris-Tavita halves axis, which brought success against the Dolphins and Cowboys. And it’s a return to plan B – with Martin as the main playmaker – after two weeks of experimenting with a hybrid plan C, involving Johnson and Martin as twin pivots. That was a work in progress but will halt now – and who knows when it could resume?

For Johnson, the contrast with 2023 couldn’t be greater. Last year he completed 25 matches, only missing one game through injury. In a squad full of top performers, he was at the apex, central to an historic season.

But this year has barely got going. A serious ankle injury ruined his pre-season, then the Achilles problem struck as he made his return. That meant careful management, with a period of more than a month where he played but barely trained. Then there was the pectoral injury against the Roosters and a month on the sidelines, before his difficult return against the Melbourne Storm two weeks ago.

“From day one this pre-season he has tried to train with the team and things just haven’t gone his way,” said Webster. “Every time it looks like he is getting back, something is happening.”

The current issue has come at the worst possible time, as Johnson also wrestles with a decision about his future. The club will give him time but it is hard to make a call on playing on or not without evidence of your current level.

Like every playmaker, Johnson is a confidence player. At his best, he operates on sharp instincts and can be unstoppable, but it could take time to regain those mental and physical levels. Based on Webster’s prognosis, Johnson will be out until round 21 but it could easily be longer.

After a range of injuries, Shaun Johnson looks to be out from playing for a prolonged spell. Photo / Photosport

“We are going to give him the right amount of time to get him back and get him in good shape,” said Webster.

A fully fit Johnson is a huge asset but the timing will be interesting, depending on the trajectory of the Warriors season. A flashpoint is coming on Saturday (5pm) against the Broncos, as they seek an immediate rebound from the Gold Coast humiliation.

Webster and the players were all saying the right things on Tuesday, adamant that the record-equalling loss wasn’t a sign of a deeper problem within the camp or an indication of off-field issues.

While it was highly concerning – with Webster admitting they physically didn’t turn up – they remain a united group.

“I’m really confident [there are no off-field problems],” said Webster. “I feel like they are a happy group. I’m confident it’s nothing lingering.”

For the Brisbane clash, Webster has kept faith with much of the 17 that performed so poorly against the Titans, with 13 players retained.

Additionally, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is back from his one week suspension, with State of Origin representatives Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell provisionally named at this stage. Back-up hooker Freddy Lussick returns to the interchange.

Warriors team to face Broncos

1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

4 Adam Pompey

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Te Maire Martin

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Wayde Egan

10 Jackson Ford

11 Marata Niukore

12 Mitchell Barnett

13 Tohu Harris (c)

Interchange:

14 Freddy Lussick

15 Dylan Walker

16 Jazz Tevaga

17 Kurt Capewell

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.