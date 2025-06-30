It is the second time in Metcalf’s career that he has sustained an ACL injury, having torn it in the same knee in 2019. He also broke the tibia in the same leg last year.
Metcalf has enjoyed a breakout season, scoring eight tries and notching nine assists in 15 games this season, leading the Warriors to a top-four spot after 17 rounds.
He was leading the Dally M count on 31 points before voting went behind closed doors after round 13.
The loss of Metcalf is a huge blow to the Warriors’ title aspirations, having already lost co-captain Mitch Barnett to an ACL injury this year, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Ali Leiataua are also sidelined with ankle injuries.
The Warriors are likely to turn to either Te Maire Martin or Tanah Boyd to fill the void in the No 7 jersey and partner Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves.
Martin, typically a five-eighths, has made eight appearances off the bench this year. Boyd, a specialist halfback, is yet to debut for the club but has been in strong form for the Warriors’ reserve squad.
The Warriors have their third and final bye of the season this week, and return to the field on July 13 to face the Wests Tigers.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.