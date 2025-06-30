Sports panel Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge to talk Liam Lawson best result in Austria and the weekend's Warriors loss.

The Warriors are set to confirm the worst fears for Luke Metcalf, with the halfback set to miss the rest of the NRL season with a torn ACL.

The 26-year-old underwent scans yesterday and the Daily Telegraph claims the results have revealed a tear in his right knee.

The Warriors are set to confirm the news on Tuesday, while providing an update on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s knee injury, which was also sustained in the 26-12 loss to the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

Metcalf’s injury occurred midway through the second half when Broncos forward Brendan Piakura tackled him heavily, causing the playmaker’s right knee to buckle.

Piakura was placed on report over the incident but not charged by the NRL’s match review committee.