“I feel like your responsibilities grow, and people always say that kind of thing filters on to the field,” Metcalf told the Herald, with a beaming smile on his face.

“For the position I play, there’s a lot of responsibility, so you can probably intertwine the two.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. You take on a lot of responsibility, but it’s something you wouldn’t trade.

“It’s a weird feeling being a dad. You hear people talk about it, but once you are one, you really understand. You’d literally do anything for your baby, and you’ve only known them for eight weeks.”

Metcalf did admit the first few weeks were tough, having to leave Brodie and Maya. Since she was born, the Warriors have had three trips to Brisbane and one each to Melbourne, Christchurch and Wollongong, with two games in Auckland.

“I was really lucky, though, as Brodie’s family was over for a while, and they were really helpful. All the other boys are in the same boat when we go away.

“The good thing is FaceTime and all that stuff these days. Plus, she’s so young, she won’t even remember me being away.”

Metcalf’s form is a big reason why the Warriors hold an 8-3 record heading towards the midway point of the season.

He’s been involved with 11 of the Warriors’ 38 tries, scoring seven and assisting four.

While his form off the tee hasn’t been the best, he’s kicked two game-winning penalty goals, against the Wests Tigers and a 50m effort against the Brisbane Broncos.

The winner against the Broncos highlights the confidence Metcalf currently possesses. Before striking the penalty, he was 1 from 5 in horrid Auckland conditions, but wanted the responsibility to win the match for his team.

Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf watches his match-winning penalty kick against the Broncos. Photo / Photosport

“I’ve always been pretty confident playing football, just backyard footy with my three older brothers who used to bash me around a bit.

“I feel like when I have people around me who trust and believe in me, like the coaches and players at the moment, they just let me go out there and do my thing.

“Whenever I want the ball, they’re happy for me to get it, run, pass, kick, whatever I do, they back me. So it’s a mix: confidence in myself and having people around me backing me too.”

The Broncos game was a special occasion for Warriors centre Adam Pompey, who was celebrating his 100th NRL match.

Pompey, who became the 31st Warriors player to bring up the century, said the occasion was his favourite moment of the season.

“I was so relieved,” he said of Metcalf’s match-winning kick. “It’s pretty hard to kick it from 50 out, but he put his hand up for it, and we all backed him.

“He’s pretty good off the tee. To win it like we did, with the guy over there kicking that long-range penalty goal, it was pretty special.”

The Warriors head to Australia to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.