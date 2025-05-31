Luke Metcalf celebrates his winning penalty goal against the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Photosport
Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf is riding a wave of career-best form, and life couldn’t be much sweeter.
The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role in driving the Warriors to third on the NRL ladder as the season heads into round 13. His standout performances have seen him surge to thetop of the Dally M Medal count, as voting moves behind closed doors.
While things have been clicking on the field, Metcalf is adjusting to a new chapter off it. In early April, he and his partner Brodie Boyle welcomed their first child, a girl named Maya.
Fatherhood has come with a fresh set of challenges, as the Warriors have played only twice in Auckland since Maya’s arrival. There is little respite ahead in the next two weeks, with back-to-back games in Australia.
Regardless, Metcalf is enjoying learning the role of being a father and believes it is making him a better person on and off the field.
“It’s a weird feeling being a dad. You hear people talk about it, but once you are one, you really understand. You’d literally do anything for your baby, and you’ve only known them for eight weeks.”
Metcalf did admit the first few weeks were tough, having to leave Brodie and Maya. Since she was born, the Warriors have had three trips to Brisbane and one each to Melbourne, Christchurch and Wollongong, with two games in Auckland.
“I was really lucky, though, as Brodie’s family was over for a while, and they were really helpful. All the other boys are in the same boat when we go away.
The winner against the Broncos highlights the confidence Metcalf currently possesses. Before striking the penalty, he was 1 from 5 in horrid Auckland conditions, but wanted the responsibility to win the match for his team.
“I’ve always been pretty confident playing football, just backyard footy with my three older brothers who used to bash me around a bit.
“I feel like when I have people around me who trust and believe in me, like the coaches and players at the moment, they just let me go out there and do my thing.