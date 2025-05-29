The trio sat down with Herald reporter Ben Francis and shared their thoughts on the new menu items.

After defeat to the Raiders last weekend, the Warriors this week welcome back co-captains James Fisher-Harris and Mitch Barnett for Sunday’s round-13 NRL clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Fisher-Harris returns having served a one-match suspension for a shoulder charge in their win against the Redcliffe Dolphins, while Barnett will back up from playing State of Origin for New South Wales on Wednesday night.

Centre Rocco Berry also returns for the first time since round nine after overcoming a hamstring injury, replacing Ali Leiataua, who drops out of the side after one game back from an ankle injury.

The Warriors sit third on the NRL ladder with eight wins and three defeats this season, while the Rabbitohs are sixth with six wins and five losses.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.