Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Luke Metcalf, Adam Pompey and Tom Ale review Wendy’s new Warriors-themed range

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Warriors player Luke Metcalf serves burgers at a Wendy's. Photo / Dean Purcell

Warriors player Luke Metcalf serves burgers at a Wendy's. Photo / Dean Purcell

Playing top-flight rugby league can build a mean hunger.

When burger chain Wendy’s, a supporter of the Warriors for 18 years, this week launched a new range of menu items themed around the team, the Herald turned to the squad to get their ratings for the food.

Five new Warriors-inspired

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors