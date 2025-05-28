“He’s going well,” said Webster. “It’s all different for him.
“He’s nine cover, 13 cover, half cover and fullback cover. As soon as Charnze got sin-binned [against the Canberra Raiders], we wanted to move him and get him straight on the field.
“I thought he did a decent job, he’s got to keep working. It’s hard, during one week you don’t get reps in every single one of the positions you’re covering, because there’s not enough time.
“But he’s doing a good job, trying to do his best there.”
As coach, Webster is in a difficult spot when it comes to players in Martin’s boat.
On one hand, having such a strong roster is a situation that any club would dream for. On the other, though, finding a way to keep players happy while they aren’t playing is a challenge all clubs face at one point or another.
Aside from Martin, Tanah Boyd is another having to wait for the chance to impress. This weekend also sees Ali Leiataua drop down into reserve grade, given the Warriors’ options in the centres.
Taine Tuaupiki also lost his spot to the returning Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, despite his impressive start to the season playing on the wing.
And while Webster empathises with his players, the greater good of the collective always comes before the wants of an individual.
“It’s difficult for them, it’s difficult for me,” the coach professed. “They’re probably frustrated they’re not playing, but it’s great for our club that we’ve got that depth.
On top of that, the Parramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers all need halves for 2026, and Martin would serve as a ready-made option – with 97 NRL appearances already under his belt.
But while Webster won’t publicly discuss his interactions with Martin, he says that the conversations around what happens next are being had.
“We always have those conversations internally. They’re private conversations between Te Maire, myself and the club.
“But we’ve got an honest and open and honest relationship, we chat regularly about it.”
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.