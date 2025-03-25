Dylan Walker has been enjoying life at the Warriors. Photo / photosport.nz

Dylan Walker has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract with the Warriors, and will return to Australia on compassionate grounds.

Walker, 30, was contracted to the Mt Smart club through to the end of the 2025 NRL season, but has been allowed to leave the club just three rounds into the new season.

Last year, Walker rejected reports that he had asked the Warriors for an immediate release from the final year of his contract, but has now backflipped on that entirely.

In fact, the move is so sudden, Walker was last night named to wear the No 14 when the Warriors travel to face the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The versatile forward is the latest player to leave the Warriors on compassionate grounds, after the likes of Addin Fonua-Blake, Euan Aitken, Reece Walsh among others did the same.