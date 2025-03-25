Advertisement
Dylan Walker granted immediate release from Warriors, despite being named to face Wests Tigers

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Dylan Walker has been enjoying life at the Warriors. Photo / photosport.nz

Dylan Walker has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract with the Warriors, and will return to Australia on compassionate grounds.

Walker, 30, was contracted to the Mt Smart club through to the end of the 2025 NRL season, but has been allowed to leave the club just three rounds into the new season.

Last year, Walker rejected reports that he had asked the Warriors for an immediate release from the final year of his contract, but has now backflipped on that entirely.

In fact, the move is so sudden, Walker was last night named to wear the No 14 when the Warriors travel to face the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The versatile forward is the latest player to leave the Warriors on compassionate grounds, after the likes of Addin Fonua-Blake, Euan Aitken, Reece Walsh among others did the same.

“We were keen for Dylan to stay until the end of the season but we appreciate why he needs to return to Sydney,” said club chief executive Cameron George.

“We’ve really enjoyed having him at our club and he has given us tremendous service. He goes with our support and best wishes.”

While the Warriors have not confirmed Walker’s next destination, reports out of Australia suggest he will join the Parramatta Eels.

The Eels currently sit last on the NRL ladder, winless from their three opening matches, and boasting the worst points differential in the competition.

Walker’s exit is another blow to the Warriors’ playing stocks, after winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

All up, Walker made 46 appearances for the Warriors, with the last being Friday’s 14-6 victory over the Sydney Roosters.

The Warriors currently sit seventh on the NRL ladder after their first three matches. Andrew Webster’s side have recovered from an opening round loss to the Canberra Raiders to defeat both the Manly Sea Eagles and Roosters.

