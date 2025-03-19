Former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu named as TV celebrity facing drug possession charges

Winston Peters meets US Secretary of State in Washington DC and negotiations over the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire continue. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu faces multiple drug possession charges in the High Court at Hamilton.

Koopu was charged with possessing cocaine for supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

A ten-week trial is set to begin on June 21, 2027.

Former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu can now be named as the television celebrity facing several drug possession charges.

Koopu is fighting multiple drug possession charges along with nine others in the High Court at Hamilton.

Koopu first appeared in court in October last year on charges of possessing cocaine for supply, participating in an organised criminal group and conspiring to deal with a Class A drug.