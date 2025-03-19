Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu named as TV celebrity facing drug possession charges

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Winston Peters meets US Secretary of State in Washington DC and negotiations over the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire continue. Video / NZ Herald, AFP
  • Former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu faces multiple drug possession charges in the High Court at Hamilton.
  • Koopu was charged with possessing cocaine for supply and participating in an organised criminal group.
  • A ten-week trial is set to begin on June 21, 2027.

Former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu can now be named as the television celebrity facing several drug possession charges.

Koopu is fighting multiple drug possession charges along with nine others in the High Court at Hamilton.

Koopu first appeared in court in October last year on charges of possessing cocaine for supply, participating in an organised criminal group and conspiring to deal with a Class A drug.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was next set to appear in court next week for a name suppression hearing but that was lifted by Justice Graham Lang this afternoon with “immediate effect”.

He was listed on court documents as Dane Wairangi Manuera Koopu.

A trial has been set down for 10 weeks beginning June 21, 2027.

The group will reappear in the High Court at Hamilton next month.

Wairangi Koopu walks into the Hamilton District Court during an appearance on November 28, last year. Photo / Belinda Feek
Wairangi Koopu walks into the Hamilton District Court during an appearance on November 28, last year. Photo / Belinda Feek

The 44-year-old played 159 games for the Warriors over his 9-year career from 1999 to 2008. He also represented the New Zealand Kiwis on three occasions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More to come

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand