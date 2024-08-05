Advertisement
NRL: No request for Warriors release from Dylan Walker, despite Australian reports

Alex Powell
By
2 mins to read
Dylan Walker has been enjoying life at the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Walker has not asked to be released from the final year of his contract with the Warriors, contrary to speculation from across the Tasman.

Last week, social media account “the Mole” – employed by Channel Nine – posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Walker was seeking a release from the Kiwi NRL club, in order to return to Australia.

But both Walker and the Warriors have separately confirmed to the Herald that no release has been sought by the player or his representatives.

The 29-year-old is currently contracted to the Warriors until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

However, that date does also leave him free to negotiate with another side from November this year to secure a contract for 2026 and beyond.

Since arriving in Auckland for the 2023 season from the Manly Sea Eagles, Walker has become a key player under coach Andrew Webster.

In nearly two full seasons at Go Media Stadium, Walker has made 38 appearances, and become a key utility player for Webster, capable of playing at lock, in the halves or on the edges.

Last year, Walker also captained the Warriors in their final match of the regular season, in a 34-10 defeat away to the Dolphins in Brisbane.

This season, Walker has made 15 appearances, and has in recent weeks deputised in the No 13 jersey for injured captain Tohu Harris, who has been ruled out for the rest of 2024 after needing wrist surgery.

All up, Walker has made over 200 appearances in the NRL, with more than 100 coming for Manly, before leaving to join the Warriors at the start of last year.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


