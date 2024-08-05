Dylan Walker has been enjoying life at the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Walker has not asked to be released from the final year of his contract with the Warriors, contrary to speculation from across the Tasman.

Last week, social media account “the Mole” – employed by Channel Nine – posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Walker was seeking a release from the Kiwi NRL club, in order to return to Australia.

But both Walker and the Warriors have separately confirmed to the Herald that no release has been sought by the player or his representatives.

The 29-year-old is currently contracted to the Warriors until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

However, that date does also leave him free to negotiate with another side from November this year to secure a contract for 2026 and beyond.