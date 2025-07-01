“Just trying to spend some time with them is really tough because we’re trying to juggle all these things and it can be taxing on the body.”
Nicholls said managing multiple jobs is the reality for most players.
The squad is relatively young and features a number of cross-code stars, including two-time sevens Olympic gold medallist Michaela Brake.
Nicholls said Brake has spent plenty of time on the world stage.
“She is very experienced and professional. It does lift our team confidence because she brings so much value. We’re really, really lucky to have her.”
Nicholls also has experience in another code, having played two seasons for the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki.
The 32-year-old admits more than half the team have never played league before.
“They have so much energy and we’re just so connected that it makes us quite different. They’re really skilful, talented; we’ve got speed. The rugby girls just bring so much strength into our team.”
Former Black Fern Patricia Maliepo also joins the side, along with Black Ferns sevens stars Tysha Ikenasio and Shakira Baker.
The Warriors last played in the NRLW five years ago.
Nathan Limm has been a Multimedia Journalist with Newstalk ZB and New Zealand’s Herald since 2020.