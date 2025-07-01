Apii Nicholls was the first signing for the Warriors' NRLW side ahead of their return to the competition. Photo / Photosport

Warriors Woman skipper Apii Nicholls has spoken out about the sacrifices her part-time players are making to play in the NRLW.

Her side open their season against the defending champion Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The fullback is a police officer by trade, and will have to balance working four days a week and raising two kids with training, travel and games.

Nicholls has told The Big League Podcast juggling jobs to make ends meet comes at a cost.

“Monday to Thursday, I work normal business hours – 7am to 3pm – and then we kick off at 4pm at the Warriors. On top of that, I have to drop the kids off to school.