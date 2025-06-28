Advertisement
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

NRLW 2025: Warriors women back in action with new talent

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read

Michaela Brake will play for the Warriors in the NRLW. Photo / Photosport

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
THE FACTS

  • The Warriors women’s team returns to the NRLW after five years, starting their fourth season.
  • The team includes former Black Ferns and sevens stars, highlighting rugby league’s growing appeal.
  • The NRLW’s popularity has surged, with increased wages and viewership, positioning the Warriors as contenders.

When the Warriors women’s team take the field next weekend in the NRLW, they have a chance to seize the public’s attention and become the biggest thing in New Zealand women’s sports.

It’s been five years since the Warriors played in this competition and a lot has changed

