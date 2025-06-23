But in unveiling his 33-man squad to play France in July, Scott Robertson has managed to produce a somewhat confusing picture, that on balance has intensified rather than lessened any doubts about whether he and his coaching group are wedded to a plan that they all understand.

There are two world-class tight-heads in Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell, the planet’s best player in Ardie Savea, a proven play-maker in Beauden Barrett and an emerging one in Cam Roigard, and the finishing power of Will Jordan – so this is a squad with vast potential.

But the overall balance in picking six midfielders and just two specialist wings doesn’t feel quite right. And if it felt last year that there was an unjustifiably high presence of Crusaders players after a season in which the champion club imploded, there now could be said to have been an overcorrection on that front.

The most confusing element is the abandonment of Ethan Blackadder, David Havilli and George Bower (who was called in as cover last year).

The case to pick all three last year was thin, but Blackadder was easily the standout loose forward in the recent Super Rugby finals series. If it was, as it appears, a straight choice between him or Samipeni Finau, the decision to go with the latter is one that has seen the All Blacks swayed by athletic potential.

Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau is explosive and athletic. Photo / Photosport

Finau is rangy and explosive, but he’s also been shown to be inaccurate and erratic, and Blackadder’s proven resilience and commitment feels like it would sit neatly in a back-row alongside Savea and Wallace Sititi.

What Blackadder at his best can produce right now, it seems to have been deemed, is less than what Finau may produce once the rough edges of his game have been smoothed.

Havilli showed the full range of his skill-set and his new-found leadership ability and, in a congested position, it’s hard to understand why his greater breadth of offering missed out to the narrower portfolio of Timoci Tavatavanawai. The Highlanders man does an incredible line in turnovers and bustling ball carries, but who might lack the pace and aerobic conditioning to play international rugby.

That room has been found for six midfielders – an oddity in itself – and not Havilli, is perhaps a sign of New Zealand’s tremendous depth, or more likely reflects Robertson’s desire to pick players with the ability to play multiple positions.

Havili has played test rugby at fullback, but the way the cards have fallen in this particular selection, Robertson needs additional cover at wing because there are only two specialists – Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece - in the squad.

Bower played his part in a destructive scrum, but has missed out to new cap Ollie Norris, from the Chiefs.

Norris looks like the archetypal modern prop in that he can pass and catch and scamper around the park. But he’s been included as a new cap after being buckled and bent in a Super Rugby final scrummaging battle that the Crusaders won by a knock-out.

Robertson has been open that he wants everyone to play in July, and the heavy weighting of midfielders means that one or possibly two of them – Rieko Ioane and Tavatavanawai – may have to feature on the wing to fulfil that promise.

And that highlights another missed opportunity to bring in a younger, untried option on the wing – particularly when Reece doesn’t induce confidence that he’ll still be a first-choice selection by 2027.