Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks squad raises questions with surprise omissions - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Scott Robertson has called up five new faces for his first All Blacks class of 2025, with his 35-man squad for next month’s series against France named.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson’s 33-man squad for France includes world-class players but raises questions about balance.
  • The selection of six midfielders and only two specialist wings is seen as unbalanced.
  • Ethan Blackadder’s omission in favour of Samipeni Finau highlights a focus on athletic potential over proven resilience.

The art of picking an All Blacks squad is to ensure there is no egregious exclusion to provide the nation with a cause celebre, but to also pepper the mix with a touch of something new, exotic and enticing to engender a genuine sense of hope and intrigue

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.