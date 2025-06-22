Advertisement
How Crusaders’ resilience toppled the Chiefs in epic final – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
The Crusaders celebrate winning the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific title. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
THE FACTS

  • The Crusaders won the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific final, defeating the Chiefs 16-12.
  • Rivez Reihana’s crucial penalties and tactical punting earned him the man of the match nod.
  • Ethan Blackadder and Tom Christie led a strong defensive effort, limiting the Chiefs’ attack.

Two teams desperate to win provided 80 minutes of almost scary intensity before the Crusaders’ 16-12 victory over the Chiefs in Saturday night’s final made them the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific champions.

On what, with the winter solstice, was literally the longest night of the year, time moved

