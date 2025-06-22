And he was right, with the Crusaders avenging two defeats to the Chiefs during the season, while extending their unbeaten record in home playoffs to 32-0.

Asked at a post-match press conference if he would be back to defend the trophy in 2026, Penney simply said: “Not sure yet.”

He was then pressed about going out on a high and said: “If I answer that, you are going to get the answer.”

“I’m never going to work anywhere else in the industry,” Penney added. “I will just take time to see what falls out of the review.”

Penney was arguably given the toughest job in the competition’s history, following on from Scott Robertson, who won seven consecutive championships from 2017 to 2023, including the two Covid-era Super Rugby Aotearoa titles, which were only contested between New Zealand sides.

Heading into Penney’s first season, the Crusaders also had a mini overhaul, which saw them lose All Blacks Richie Mo’unga and Sam Whitelock, while fullback Will Jordan missed the entire campaign through injury and test hooker Codie Taylor was on a non-playing sabbatical.

There were calls for Penney’s sacking mid-season, as the Crusaders eventually finished ninth, their lowest position since 2001, with four wins and 10 defeats.

In 2025, everything clicked. The Crusaders finished second in the regular season and then secured home-field advantage in the playoffs after the Chiefs’ loss to the Blues in the opening round of the playoffs.

Penney was quick to credit his players for the Crusaders’ turnaround.

“I’m a small cog in the wheel,” said Penney.

“Last year, we had some hiccups and some things that didn’t go well for us. This year, we’ve been on the other side of the ledger.

“We had some calls that went for us and some injured boys available a lot. Small margins.

“But at the business end, the right people knew how to do the right things and that was evident [on Saturday night] ... The way Davey [Havili] and the leadership group orchestrated the game plan ... I’ve got so much admiration for them.”

The Crusaders are set to celebrate with fans with a parade in Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.