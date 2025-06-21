2. Codie Taylor - 7

Scored a great try in the 25th minute after a lineout drive, but had a few poor throws from the lineout. Ultimately his five-pointer was crucial in the win.

3. Fletcher Newell - 7

Won his side a couple of scrum penalties. Put in a big shift that no doubt would have caught the eye of Scott Robertson. Played with a grade 2 MCL injury, which makes his efforts more impressive.

4. Scott Barrett - 8

It was only a matter of months ago where the All Blacks skipper was getting scrutinised for his lacklustre performances. He put those claims to bed by stepping up for the Crusaders with 17 tackles and winning two turnovers.

5. Antonio Shalfoon - 6

Was the go-to man in the lineouts, winning six of them and made his presence felt on attack and defence.

6. Ethan Blackadder - 8

The All Blacks loose forward put in a big shift for his side with 19 carries and 16 tackles. An absolute workhorse.

7. Tom Christie - 6

Nothing spectacular, but went about his work and did what was needed. Some would say a quiet achiever.

8. Christian Lio-Willie - 7

Did give away a couple of penalties, but other than that, it was hard to fault the loose forward’s performance. Could be an All Blacks bolter when Scott Robertson’s squad is named on Monday.

9. Noah Hotham - 4

He did his job, but was relatively quiet during the contest. Was caught offside which ruled out a try to his skipper.

10. Rivez Reihana - 8

After missing a long-range penalty attempt while a player down, it’s hard to fault the Crusaders first-five, who produced a stunning performance at 10. Very composed during the match and did the right things at the right time.

11. Macca Springer - 3

Harsh, but just didn’t deserve more. Made more tackles (seven) than he had runs (three).

12. David Havili (c) - 6

Did lose a couple of points after being sent to the sinbin after his shoulder made contact with Emoni Narawa’s head. Made up for it on his return with a true captain’s knock. Had a try ruled out after Hotham was offside.

13. Braydon Ennor - 4

Kept quiet during the game and couldn’t make an impact, despite having seven runs (the most of all the Crusaders backs). Had one wayward pass which went straight in to touch.

14. Sevu Reece - 7

Usually known for marking his mark on attack, it was defensively where Reece stood out the most. Used his speed to put Leroy Carter under pressure which led to a Crusaders penalty. Early in the second half, won a key turnover for his side.

15. Will Jordan - 7

Did the job you want from your fullback, getting involved in plenty of work. Did have limited chances in open space, but was solid under the high ball.

Reserves:

16. George Bell - 5

17. George Bower - 7

18. Seb Calder - 6

19. Jamie Hannah - 6

20. Cullen Grace - 5

21. Kyle Preston - 4

22. James O’Connor - N/A

23. Dallas McLeod - 5

Chiefs

1. Ollie Norris - 4

Won his side a couple of scrum penalties at the start, but that was as good as it got, eventually giving away three himself.

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 7

Carried with plenty of intent. Threw well in the lineout, for just one turnover. Should earn an All Blacks recall after missing the entire test season in 2024.

3. George Dyer - 6

Made a decent start at the scrum, but did fall away as the game progressed. Scored the opening try of the final, which not many people would have predicted.

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi - 5

Made nine tackles, made four carries and won three lineouts. Did his job.

5. Tupou Vaa’i - 8

A strong performance that will have him in the mix to be a starter for the All Blacks when they host France next month. Was causing the Crusaders problems at lineout time and made a key turnover with his side defending the tryline. Made a game-high 21 tackles and had the Chiefs won, probably would have claimed man-of-the-match honours.

6. Samipeni Finau - 5

A quiet night from the All Blacks loose forward, although he did make 16 tackles. Didn’t give away any penalties.

7. Luke Jacobson (c) - 7

Set up the Chiefs’ first try with a pass any first-five would be proud of. Went off early in the second half with an HIA before returning in the final 20 minutes. A captain’s knock in vain.

8. Wallace Sititi - 6

Didn’t get many chances to make the impact fans know he’s capable of. Made 17 tackles and gained 22m from his six carries. Was caught napping when Taylor bust through to score his try.

9. Cortez Ratima - 5

Struggled to stamp his mark on the game with limited opportunities both running and kicking the ball.

10. Damian McKenzie - 4

Having been quite impressive during the season, McKenzie couldn’t have picked a worse possible time to produce one of his more lacklustre performances. Struggled to gain control of the match and the five points he missed off the tee ultimately proved costly. Expected more from the man who is expected to wear the 10 jersey for the All Blacks.

11. Leroy Carter - 5

The Chiefs’ style of play limited his opportunities, although he did constantly try to get involved and was well contained. Made 10 tackles, which is impressive for a winger.

12. Quinn Tupaea - 8

Was one of the Chiefs’ best during the match and made his presence felt on both sides of the ball, making 10 runs and 16 tackles without a miss. The Chiefs looked at their best when Tupaea was involved.

13. Daniel Rona - 4

Strong on defence making nine tackles, but only had one run with the ball. Needed to be more involved.

14. Emoni Narawa - 5

Had very few opportunities to stamp his mark on the game. Had some good carries, but the Crusaders defence shut him down.

15. Shaun Stevenson - 6

Scored the Chiefs’ second try in what will be his last game for the Hamilton-based franchise before moving to Japan. But he did drop a routine catch inside in his own 22 in the 32nd minute that eventually led to three points for the Crusaders.

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister - 6

17. Aidan Ross - 5

18. Reuben O’Neill - 4

19. Jimmy Tupou - 5

20. Kaylum Boshier - 5

21. Xavier Roe - 5

22. Josh Jacomb - 5

23. Etene Nanai-Seturo - 5

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.