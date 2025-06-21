Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Crusaders v Chiefs: Super Rugby Pacific grand final player ratings - Opinion

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The Crusaders have won the Super Rugby championship, defeating the Chiefs 16-12. Source / Sky Sport
Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Crusaders have beaten the Chiefs 16-12 to claim their 13th Super Rugby title.
  • It’s the Chiefs’ fourth defeat in a Super Rugby final over the past five years.
  • The Crusaders are now 32-0 in home finals matches.

Here are the standouts and strugglers from the Crusaders’ win over the Chiefs in Christchurch.

1. Tamaiti Williams - 7

Did his job after missing the semifinal win over the Blues. Was strong in the scrums where he made his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chiefs

Save

Latest from Super Rugby