Crusaders vs Chiefs: Cowbell ban adds spice to Super Rugby final - Opinion

Elliott Smith
Chiefs loosie Wallace Sititi and Crusaders midfielder David Havili catch up after their regular season match. Photo / SmartFrame

Elliott Smith
Opinion by Elliott Smith
Elliott Smith is a Rugby Commentator and Deputy Sports News Editor for Newstalk ZB.
THE FACTS

  • Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge stirred controversy by banning cowbells for the grand final.
  • Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan faces pressure, with potential long-term implications if the team lose another final.
  • Moana Pasifika must adjust after Ardie Savea’s loan to Kobe, affecting their Super Rugby momentum.

An observation...

Credit to Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge and his Chiefs counterpart Simon Graafhuis for stirring the pot in what has been a ho-hum grand final week. The narratives were set fairly early on in the week in terms of on-the-field action, so to ban cowbells and stir

