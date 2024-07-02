Home / All Blacks
Premium

Phil Gifford's best All Blacks XV since rugby went professional

6 minutes to read
Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Contributing Sports Writer

ANALYSIS

Over a lifetime of covering rugby, Phil Gifford has seen many of the greatest players to don the black jersey – and the biggest change in that time has been the arrival of professionalism rating the best All Blacks of the professional era, he selects his all-time XV from the top 60.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks