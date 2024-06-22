Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Top 60 All Blacks of the professional era ranked

44 minutes to read
Winston Aldworth
By
Winston Aldworth

Head of Sport - NZME

ANALYSIS

It’s often said that it’s impossible to compare athletes across different generations.

Nonetheless, it’s a fun and worthy exercise. Would Sir Richard Hadlee be able to do the job against today’s power hitters?

