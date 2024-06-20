Home / All Blacks
Icons in Black: The best locks and front-rowers of the pro era

14 minutes to read
Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Contributing Sports Writer

ANALYSIS

Over a lifetime of covering rugby, Phil Gifford has seen many of the greatest players to don the black jersey – and the biggest change in that time has been the arrival of professionalism rating the best All Blacks of the professional era, he looks at locks and the front row.

