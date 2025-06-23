Ollie Norris

Position: Prop

Born: 11/12/1999

Weight: 126kg

Height: 1.95m

Province: Waikato

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs

Norris is a powerful loosehead prop who has become a key contributor in the Chiefs’ forward pack. Born in Sydney but of Ngāpuhi descent, Norris moved to New Zealand and attended St Peter’s School in Cambridge. He represented New Zealand in the 2017 Barbarians Schools team as a No 8 but switched to the front row in his first year out of school, earning selecting in the New Zealand Under-20s in 2018 and 2019, showcasing his potential at the international junior level.

Norris made his professional debut for Waikato in the then Mitre 10 Cup (now Bunnings NPC) and was soon signed by the Chiefs for the 2020 Super Rugby season. In 2021 Norris was named in the Māori All Blacks squad and was called up into the All Blacks XV squad to tour Japan in 2023.

Known for his strong scrummaging technique, mobility around the park and workrate in both attack and defence, Norris offers more than just set-piece solidity. His ability to carry the ball effectively and contribute at the breakdown adds versatility to his game.

Brodie McAlister

Position: Hooker

Born: 17/06/1997

Weight: 112kg

Height: 1.82m

Province: Canterbury

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs

McAlister is a product of Shirley Boys’ High School in Christchurch, where he earned selection for the New Zealand Schools squad in 2015. He progressed through the Crusaders Academy before getting his provincial call-up from Canterbury in 2018, followed by his Super Rugby debut with the Crusaders in 2019. Internationally, he’s represented the All Blacks XV in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

McAlister moved to the Chiefs for the 2025 season, where he has continued to impress with his workrate and physicality in the set piece. In addition to the consistency and strength he brings to scrums and lineouts, McAlister’s ball‑carrying ability and mobility in tight phases make him effective in open play.

Fabian Holland

Position: Lock

Born: 9/10/2002

Weight: 124kg

Height: 2.04m

Province: Otago

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders

The first Dutch All Black comes in the form of a towering lock.

Holland relocated from the Netherlands to New Zealand at age 16 to attend Christchurch Boys’ High and quickly ascended through the ranks, from his school First XV to New Zealand Under-20s and an Otago debut in 2021. He made his Highlanders debut in 2022 and his unmissable presence and set-piece execution saw him earn the call-up to the All Blacks XV last year, where he delivered a man-of-the-match performance against Munster.

Holland’s dominance in lineouts, impressive engine, physicality in the loose, sharp breakdown technique, and smart handling make him an exciting prospect.

“I found out yesterday, I got a call from Razor. I was going to go out for breakfast with to see my foster family with my mum and my brother,” Holland told Sky Sport.

“My mum flew out from the Netherlands, coincidentally. I got a phone call, I’m pretty sure I blacked out for a little bit. I was speechless.

“After that, it was really emotional having all my family there, and calling my old man and my sister back home,” Holland said.

Du’Plessis Kirifi

Position: Loose forward

Born: 3/3/1997

Weight: 103kg

Height: 181cm

Province: Wellington

Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes

With over 90 Super Rugby caps and nearly 70 NPC appearances to his name, Kirifi comes to the squad with vast experience and leadership qualities. He attended Francis Douglas Memorial College with fellow Hurricane and First XV teammate Jordie Barrett.

Following school, Kirifi went on to play for the Taranaki and Waikato Under-19 sides, before debuting for Wellington in the 2017 national provincial championship then breaking into the Hurricanes in 2019. Kirifi has captained the Wellington Lions, Hurricanes and the All Blacks XV during the 2024 end-of-year tour.

Kirifi excels at the breakdown, regularly winning turnovers and making a high tackle count. His workrate, imposing strength and relentless energy throughout the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season caught the attention of the All Blacks selectors.

“I was just at home, getting ready to watch my partner [Northern Stars’ Mila Reuelu-Buchanan] play netball,” Du’Plessis Kirifi told Sky Sport about getting his first All Blacks call-up.

“I got the call from Razor. It’s a pretty special moment, I was lucky to make some phone calls to my mum and dad and my partner. It was a special day yesterday.

“[I just needed to] be more consistent, be a reliable teammate, and more physical on both sides of the ball. I’m pretty proud of my season.

“Some would say I’m a specialist No 7, but if they ask me to play any other position, I’ll put my hand up and do it to the best of my ability.”

Timoci Tavatavanawai

Position: Midfield

Born 14/2/1998

Weight: 106kg

Height: 1.75m

Province: Tasman

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders

Tavatavanawai is a powerhouse who can play in the midfield or on the wing. He was born and raised in Fiji and played for the Fiji National Under-20 rugby team before moving to New Zealand and making his debut for Tasman in 2021. He earned a Super Rugby Pacific contract with Moana Pasifika in 2022 before joining the Highlanders in 2024 where he started every game and topped Super Rugby Pacific for turnovers won at the tackle.

Tavatavanawai’s physicality, agility and explosive power see him regularly breaking tackles, forcing turnovers and finding the tryline. His on- and off-field leadership has been hailed by the Highlanders, who named him co-captain for the 2025 season.