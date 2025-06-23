Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks squad: Meet the new All Blacks named in Scott Robertson’s first squad of 2025

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Herald sports reporters Alex Powell and Cam McMillan run Ryan Bridge through the weekend of sport, including the Crusaders Super Rugby title.

Five players are on the verge of becoming All Blacks after being named in Scott Robertson’s first squad of the 2025 season.

Ollie Norris, Brodie McAlister, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Timoci Tavatavanawai are the new names in the 35-man squad to face France next month.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks