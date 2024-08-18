Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Women’s shine at Olympics in taking medals and making headlines settles funding debate - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
Herald on Sunday columnist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Rugby star Ilona Maher went viral at the Paris Olympics as the United States claimed bronze. Photo / Instagram

Rugby star Ilona Maher went viral at the Paris Olympics as the United States claimed bronze. Photo / Instagram

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The International Olympic Committee’s claim of gender parity was exaggerated, with men having more events on offer.
  • Women athletes from top nations, including the US and China, won the majority of their medals.
  • New Zealand women won 15 of 20 medals.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics