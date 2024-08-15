Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics
Updated

Olympics 2024: Raygun, Australian breakdancer, breaks silence after controversial performance

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Dame Lisa Carrington, Finn Butcher, and Issac McHardie were among the athletes who arrived home today after New Zealand's most successful Olympics ever. Video / Cameron Pitney

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has called for people to stop harassing her family following the Australian breakdancer’s controversial Olympic performance.

The 36-year-old failed to score a single point in her three round-robin battles in Paris as breaking made its debut as an Olympic sport.

Her performance, which included hopping like a kangaroo, quickly sent social media into a frenzy, leading to waves of criticism targeted at the lecturer with a PhD in cultural studies.

But in an Instagram post overnight, Gunn said she took the Olympics “very seriously”, that she “gave her all” in competition and asked people to stop harassing her family and friends.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me. I really appreciate all the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your life,” Gunn said.

“I didn’t also think that would open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating.

“I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I am honoured to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of breaking’s Olympic debut.”

She also asked for people to stop harassing her family, friends, and the breakdancing community,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gunn took a pre-planned holiday following the Olympics instead of flying home to Australia on Wednesday with most of the team, however, she says she will be happy to answer more questions once she is back.

Her performance has also led to an online petition asking for a public apology from Gunn, which the Australian Olympic Committee has lashed out at calling “vexatious, misleading and bullying”.


Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics