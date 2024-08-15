Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has called for people to stop harassing her family following the Australian breakdancer’s controversial Olympic performance.
The 36-year-old failed to score a single point in her three round-robin battles in Paris as breaking made its debut as an Olympic sport.
Her performance, which included hopping like a kangaroo, quickly sent social media into a frenzy, leading to waves of criticism targeted at the lecturer with a PhD in cultural studies.
But in an Instagram post overnight, Gunn said she took the Olympics “very seriously”, that she “gave her all” in competition and asked people to stop harassing her family and friends.