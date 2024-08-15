“I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me. I really appreciate all the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your life,” Gunn said.

“I didn’t also think that would open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating.

“I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I am honoured to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of breaking’s Olympic debut.”

She also asked for people to stop harassing her family, friends, and the breakdancing community,

Gunn took a pre-planned holiday following the Olympics instead of flying home to Australia on Wednesday with most of the team, however, she says she will be happy to answer more questions once she is back.

Her performance has also led to an online petition asking for a public apology from Gunn, which the Australian Olympic Committee has lashed out at calling “vexatious, misleading and bullying”.



