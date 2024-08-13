- Rachael Gunn, also known as Raygun, received no points in her Olympic breakdancing debut in Paris.
- Gunn’s father-in-law, Andrew Free, criticised judges for not rewarding her “originality and musicality”.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Gunn for her effort and representing Australia with courage.
Family of Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn have broken their silence by taking aim at Olympics breaking judges.
The 36-year-old, also known as Raygun, failed to score a single point in her three round-robin battles in Paris as breaking made its debut as an Olympic sport last week.
Her performance - which included hopping like a kangaroo - quickly sent social media into a frenzy, leading to waves of criticism targeted at the Macquarie University lecturer with a PhD in cultural studies.
News.com.au reported Gunn’s father-in-law, Andrew Free, took to social media at the weekend to defend the Olympian and take aim at breaking judges who “did not reward originality and musicality”.