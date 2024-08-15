Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Lydia Ko, #DroneGate, sevens go Black-to-Black – the very best of Paris Games

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Dame Lisa Carrington, Finn Butcher, and Issac McHardie were among the athletes who arrived home today after New Zealand's most successful Olympics ever. Video / Cameron Pitney

‘Extraordinary athletes’

There is something awe-inspiring about watching those incredibly rare sports stars who reduce their world-class opponents to also-rans.

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is one; he clinched gold in just four vaults, then

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics