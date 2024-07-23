The New Zealand Olympic Committee has lodged a complaint after a drone flown over a Football Ferns training session at the Paris Olympics was found to be operated by a staff member of the Canadian team.

The incident happened earlier this week while the New Zealand women’s football team was training in St Etienne.

Canada, the defending Olympic champions, play the Football Ferns in the opening game on Friday morning New Zealand time.

“Team support members immediately reported the incident to police, leading to the drone operator, who has been identified as a support staff member of the wider Canadian Women’s football team, to be detained,” an NZOC statement said.