Leading the way with her three medals around her neck, the kayak champion of K1-500, K2-500 and the K4-500 events had airport goers, and media, in awe.

Carrington said there are many emotions when arriving home at the end of the pinnacle event.

“I guess, [it’s] a sort of sadness because you’ve been working so hard and now it’s over,” she continued.

“But also just a huge amount of pride, there’s also an excitement and the opportunity after, you know, like what’s next?”

Carrington didn’t confirm or deny whether she’d take commit to another Olympic cycle - but said she’ll certainly think about Los Angeles 2028 considering her recent wins.

“After having such a successful Olympics and being at the level I am at [LA 28] is obviously really enticing.

“But at the moment I think it’s just kind of my feet up.”

Carrington’s retention of her title as Aotearoa’s most decorated Olympian earned her the job of the closing ceremony flag bearer for Team New Zealand, alongside Finn Butcher.

The Canoe Slalom KX gold medallist said it was “mind-blowing” getting the call to hear he would get to hold the flag alongside the greatest of all time, Carrington.

“The whole thing it was really special and a massive honour to walk out with Lisa who’s, you know, the Goat, into the middle of a packed out Stade de France.

“I think about 80,000 people there.”

The 29-year-old was an unexpected winner of the inaugural event, which he said was an honour.

“I’m just super, super proud of all our work and being able to bring this [medal] home to New Zealand and down to Central, it’s going to be pretty special.”

Butcher embraced his status of being a new Kiwi sporting icon and is eager to get back to his hometown to celebrate.

“I’m going to hang around Auckland for a few days and do a bit of media and stuff and then next week I’ll go down to Central just for a wee short visit, but I’m looking forward to, getting to Dunstan High School - I reckon they’ll be pretty stoked.”

Different to his compatriot Carrington, Butcher is determined to get back in the boat for another Olympic cycle.

“I just want to keep getting better.

“My goal would just be the best in the world - being the world champion.

“I just love the process of learning and getting better - it’s like a puzzle constantly but the puzzle is always changing.

“The next few years it’s going to be pretty busy... It’s going to be good fun,” said Butcher.

Isaac McHardie, silver medallist of sailing’s 49er event, is also proud to be amongst a Games that will go down in history.

“I feel very privileged, to be part of the amazing New Zealand team that we’ve had,” McHardie said.

“To bring a medal home is something I never thought I would be able to do so I’m stoked.”

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a full-time journalist.



