New Zealand’s 10 gold medals in Paris, is easily the best golden effort at an Olympics for the nation with the previous mark of eight gold won in 1984. The total medal haul of 20 matches the efforts in Tokyo three years ago.

Australia, France and Grenada were also picked as ‘overachievers’.

“New Zealand’s neighbours, Australia, boast the best medal rate by Gross Domestic Product (one per $35 billion) among countries to have a GDP in excess of $1 trillion. This has been their best Olympics in terms of gold medals won (18), going beyond the tally they amassed at their home Games in Sydney in 2000 (16),” the articles says.

Among the ‘underachievers’ were India (six medals total, no gold), Nigeria (no medals, six largest population in the world) and Jamaica (one gold from sprint team).

In total, 22 New Zealanders became gold medallists at the Paris Olympics, with Dame Lisa Carrington a three-time winner and Alicia Hoskin and Ellesse Andrews both winning two gold medals. Hamish Kerr and Finn Butcher were the male representatives among the gold medallists.

Of the 20 total medals, 14 were won by females or female teams, with one bronze going to the mixed Nacra team.

New Zealand Chef de Mission Nigel Avery thanked the athletes for their performances and the way they represented New Zealand.

“I’ve been extremely proud of the way our athletes have conducted themselves both on and off the field of play,” said Avery.

“There has been a huge amount of manaaki from our team towards the other nations and it’s been great to see them showcasing our values and culture.

“We also want to thank New Zealanders for their support of our team. We have felt it from over here and we are looking forward to returning home to share the success and continue to inspire the next generation of athletes.”



