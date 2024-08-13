Dame Lisa Carrington’s feats in Paris have added a new chapter to her already incredible legacy. Video / NZ Herald

The King has praised New Zealand’s athletes’ grit, spirit, and outstanding performance at the Paris Games.

New Zealand had a remarkable showing in Paris, bringing home a total of 20 medals. This included a record-breaking 10 gold medals, as well as seven silvers and three bronzes.

In a letter sent to New Zealand’s Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, the King and Queen Camilla expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the athletes who represented the Silver Fern in Paris.

“From the rugby field to the velodrome, the team ably and successfully demonstrated the grit and spirit of true Olympians — and true Kiwis,” it said.