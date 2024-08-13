Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: King Charles III praises New Zealand athletes for Paris Games success

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Dame Lisa Carrington’s feats in Paris have added a new chapter to her already incredible legacy. Video / NZ Herald

The King has praised New Zealand’s athletes’ grit, spirit, and outstanding performance at the Paris Games.

New Zealand had a remarkable showing in Paris, bringing home a total of 20 medals. This included a record-breaking 10 gold medals, as well as seven silvers and three bronzes.

In a letter sent to New Zealand’s Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, the King and Queen Camilla expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the athletes who represented the Silver Fern in Paris.

“From the rugby field to the velodrome, the team ably and successfully demonstrated the grit and spirit of true Olympians — and true Kiwis,” it said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It has been enormously impressive to see just how extraordinarily successful your athletes have been in securing New Zealand’s highest gold medal count at a single Olympics to date, and I hope that all of New Zealand shared in my joy at witnessing the wonderful sporting culture of this great nation on the world’s stage.

“Medals aside, I feel very strongly that sporting achievements are measured in many more ways than by positions on leaderboards. To compete at the Olympic Games as one of the world’s greatest athletes is a remarkable achievement in itself, and reflects the many years of dedication, determination and discipline required to represent one’s country at elite level.

“The herculean effort of the entire New Zealand team, both athletes and support staff, has earned admiration of people from across the world, my own included.”

New Zealand finished 11th overall on the Olympic medal tally, surpassing countries like Canada and Spain.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics