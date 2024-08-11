Advertisement
Olympics 2024: New Zealand cap off greatest Games with 10 gold, 20 medals total

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Finn Butcher's parents couldn't believe it when their son crossed the finish line winning New Zealand's third gold at the Paris Olympics. Video / Chereè Kinnear

New Zealand has achieved its greatest Olympics capped off with a gold and a bronze on the final day to finish Paris 2024 with 10 gold and 20 medals total.

Ellesse Andrews victory in the women’s sprint, her second gold of the Games, was New Zealand’s 10th gold in Paris, which is easily the best golden effort at an Olympics for the nation with the previous mark of eight gold won in 1984.

Ally Wollaston took out bronze in the women’s omnium, to claim New Zealand’s 20th medal which ties the mark from three years ago in Tokyo.

Today’s two medals round out a remarkable final weekend in Paris after New Zealand’s greatest day in Olympic history, in which the nation won three gold medals on the same day for the first time.

New Zealand finish 11th on the medal table with 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze, ahead of the likes of Canada, Spain, Sweden and Brazil. The USA edged out China to top the table with the 40th gold coming in the women’s basketball final where they edged hosts France 67-66. China also finished with 40 gold medals but had fewer silver and bronze than the USA.

In total 22 New Zealanders became gold medallists at the Paris Olympics, with Lisa Carrington a three-time winner and Alicia Hoskin and Ellesse Andrews both winning two gold. Hamish Kerr and Finn Butcher were the male representatives among the gold medal winners.

Of the 20 total medals, 14 were won by females or female teams with one bronze going to the mixed Nacra team.

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery thanked the athletes for their performances and the way they represented New Zealand.

”I’ve been extremely proud of the way our athletes have conducted themselves both on and off the field of play,” said Avery.

”There has been a huge amount of Manaaki from our team towards the other nations and it’s been great to see them showcasing our values and culture.

”We also want to thank New Zealanders for their support of our team. We have felt it from over here and we are looking forward to returning home to share the success and continue to inspire the next generation of athletes.”

New Zealand Team Stats:

20 medals: 10 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze.

Most ever gold medals by a New Zealand Team.

New Zealand’s most successful ever day at the Olympics with three gold medals (high jump, K1 500, women’s golf) won on Saturday, August 10th.

Nine medal winning sports.

Dame Lisa Carrington took her career total to eight gold, nine medals total - both New Zealand records.

New Zealand’s first ever high jump medal.

Jorja Miller became New Zealand’s youngest female gold medal winner.

New Zealand’s most successful track cycling campaign (2x gold, 2x silver, 1x bronze).

Lydia Ko completed her set of medals, with gold (Paris 2024), silver (Rio 2016), bronze (Tokyo 2020).

Kerri Williams completed her set of medals, with gold (Tokyo 2020), silver (Tokyo 2020), bronze (Paris 2024).


