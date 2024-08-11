New Zealand finish 11th on the medal table with 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze, ahead of the likes of Canada, Spain, Sweden and Brazil. The USA edged out China to top the table with the 40th gold coming in the women’s basketball final where they edged hosts France 67-66. China also finished with 40 gold medals but had fewer silver and bronze than the USA.

In total 22 New Zealanders became gold medallists at the Paris Olympics, with Lisa Carrington a three-time winner and Alicia Hoskin and Ellesse Andrews both winning two gold. Hamish Kerr and Finn Butcher were the male representatives among the gold medal winners.

Of the 20 total medals, 14 were won by females or female teams with one bronze going to the mixed Nacra team.

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery thanked the athletes for their performances and the way they represented New Zealand.

”I’ve been extremely proud of the way our athletes have conducted themselves both on and off the field of play,” said Avery.

”There has been a huge amount of Manaaki from our team towards the other nations and it’s been great to see them showcasing our values and culture.

”We also want to thank New Zealanders for their support of our team. We have felt it from over here and we are looking forward to returning home to share the success and continue to inspire the next generation of athletes.”

New Zealand Team Stats:

20 medals: 10 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze.

Most ever gold medals by a New Zealand Team.

New Zealand’s most successful ever day at the Olympics with three gold medals (high jump, K1 500, women’s golf) won on Saturday, August 10th.

Nine medal winning sports.

Dame Lisa Carrington took her career total to eight gold, nine medals total - both New Zealand records.

New Zealand’s first ever high jump medal.

Jorja Miller became New Zealand’s youngest female gold medal winner.

New Zealand’s most successful track cycling campaign (2x gold, 2x silver, 1x bronze).

Lydia Ko completed her set of medals, with gold (Paris 2024), silver (Rio 2016), bronze (Tokyo 2020).

Kerri Williams completed her set of medals, with gold (Tokyo 2020), silver (Tokyo 2020), bronze (Paris 2024).





