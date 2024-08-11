LISTEN LIVE TO GOLD SPORT:

Day 16 schedule

6pm: Athletics - Women’s marathon (Camille French)

9pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Scratch race (Ally Wollaston)

9.22pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint semifinals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

9.29pm: Cycling - Track - Men’s keirin quarter-final (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

9.57pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Tempo race (Ally Wollaston)

10.29pm: Cycling - Track - Men’s keirin semifinal (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

10.45pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint final (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

10.53pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Elimination race (Ally Wollaston)

11.32pm: Cycling - Track - Men’s keirin final (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

11.56pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Points race (Ally Wollaston)

Hamish Kerr leaps to history with thrilling high jump gold - Kris Shannon in Paris

Arms outstretched, gliding across the grass inside Stade de France, Hamish Kerr reached midfield before bowing to the crowd and collapsing on his back.

It seemed the only appropriate response to winning an absorbing, exhausting and historic high jump final.

Kerr has become the first New Zealander to leap onto an Olympic podium in the famed event, edging a jump-off with American Shelby McEwen after the pair struggled to be separated.

Victory completed the most glittering day in this country’s Olympic history, following earlier gold medals for Lisa Carrington in the K1 500 and Lydia Ko at Le Golf National.

The unique triple success took the Kiwi team’s tally to nine gold medals in Paris, surpassing the previous best of eight at Los Angeles 1984. Kerr’s might have been the most dramatic of the lot.

After he and McEwen had earlier been the only athletes to clear 2.36m — equalling Kerr’s personal best — neither man could manage the extra two centimetres required to seize gold.

In Tokyo, where Kerr finished 10th in his Olympic debut, the high jump title was memorably shared by Italian Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim, the pair declining a jump-off in favour of dual gold medals.

Read the full report here.

