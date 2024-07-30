New Zealand Olympic medals 2024: How we compare to the world

The official medal standings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

How did New Zealand rate in the 2020 Olympics?

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, New Zealand achieved its best-ever medal haul, securing 20 medals: 7 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze. With a team of 222 athletes (116 men, 106 women), New Zealand finished 12th on the medal table, up from 19th in Rio 2016. Notably, the team surpassed their previous record of 18 medals from Rio and celebrated their 50th Olympic gold with a win in women’s Rugby Sevens.

Who were our best performers in the 2020 Olympics?

Lisa Carrington set a new record for New Zealand’s most medals at a single Games, winning three golds. Rowing emerged as the top-performing sport, contributing five medals. The team saw a high level of success, with 93% finishing in the top 16 and 60% in the top eight.

