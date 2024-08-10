Kiwi shot putter Maddi Wesche has celebrated her Olympic silver with friends and family at NZ House. Video / Chereè Kinnear

Lydia Ko has overcome plenty of nervous moments in her final round at Le Golf National in Paris to claim gold and become the first golfer to complete a full set of Olympic medals.

Ko began the day in a tie for the lead and certainly wasn’t flawless - a double-bogey on the 13th was particularly shaky - but managed to pair enough blemishes with class to claim the one shade of medal missing on her mantlepiece; after silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

No other golfer of any gender has won more than one Olympic medal.

Ko’s victory also guarantees her an induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame, getting the final point after achieving a medal set that may never be equalled by man or woman.