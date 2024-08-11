And Andrews accomplished it all with a level of ease rarely seen at the top level.

That’s not to suggest there was anything simple about her achievements. But right now, Andrews is simply too fast, too strong and too self-assured to be beaten.

That was the case in the keirin final earlier in the week, when Andrews led from start to finish and was never seriously threatened by any potential attack. The same was true in the individual sprint, whether riding from the front or recovering a deficit depending on her starting position.

The two gold medals added to a silver won in the team sprint and left Andrews in elite Kiwi company. Only paddlers Lisa Carrington (three golds in 2021 and 2024) and Paul MacDonald (three golds in 1984) have recorded better medal hauls at a single Games.

It also meant New Zealand would finish the Paris Olympics with 10 gold medals, after a record-setting penultimate day saw the team surpass the previous best of eight.

With age on her side and considering her progression in the last 12 months alone, it’s safe to assume Andrews will return to the podium in four years’ time.

In today’s final she swept aside Lea Friedrich, a rider who beat Andrews 2-0 in the sprint semifinals at last year’s world championships.

Following the keirin final, coach and father Jon Andrews said he had expected a greater challenge from Friedrich in that event, after the German had been eliminated in a semifinal won by the Kiwi. It came a few days later but didn’t last for long.

Gold medalist Ellesse Andrews celebrates her win in the sprint. Photo / Getty Images

There was a brief moment in race one when it appeared Friedrich held the advantage. After the bell, she came around the bend high, and with a boost from the bank looked to be erasing the lead.

Then Andrews rose from her seat, powered through the back straight and the race was over.

The second was barely a contest. Starting behind her opponent, Andrews easily executed the manoeuvre attempted earlier by Friedrich, speeding clear as the German conceded defeat.

Andrews glanced once over her shoulder, saw clear track and was able to raise one arm in celebration, the crowd rising to salute a new queen of the velodrome.

Friedrich had set a new world record in qualifying, a mark Andrews previously lowered. But her coach said his rider was a different proposition when racing, and so it proved

Andrews progressed to the final with seven wins from seven, eliminating Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell in the 1/8 finals before sweeping former world champions Emma Hinze in the quarters and Emma Finucane in the semis.

That brought more revenge for being beaten by Finucane and Britain in the team sprint final, the only time in Paris that Andrews has been conquered.

Friedrich, meanwhile, needed a third ride to reach the final, as Andrews barely watched from her stationary bike. But no extra energy would have helped the German.

Andrews, as she has been all week, was unbeatable.

Kris Shannon has been a sport journalist since 2011 and covers a variety of codes for the Herald.



