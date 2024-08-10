New Zealand have struck a new golden mark at the Paris Olympics reaching nine gold medals – the nation’s most at a single Games.
With Dame Lisa Carrington’s success in the K1 500m, Lydia Ko’s performance in women’s golf, and Hamish Kerr’s dramatic high jump victory, the 2024 crop of New Zealand athletes have surpassed the record tally of eight gold medals set in Los Angeles in 1984.
It’s the greatest day in Olympic history for New Zealand, winning three gold medals on the same day for the first time.
It’s a remarkable achievement considering that between 1988 and 2008, New Zealand didn’t surpass three gold medals in a single Games, let alone on one single day.