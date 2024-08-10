The previous best day was ‘Super Saturday’ at the Beijing Olympics which produced five medals: two gold, one silver, and two bronze.

And there could be more to come on the final day in Paris.

Gold medallist Lydia Ko celebrates on the podium after winning the women's golf at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Getty Images

Keirin champion Ellesse Andrews is through to the women’s sprint semifinals, with the final taking place late tonight. Sam Dakin has reached the men’s keirin quarter-finals while Ally Woolaston lines up in the women’s omnium at the velodrome.

It’s going to make it a very hard decision for the Halberg Supreme award next year.

New Zealand sits on a total of 18 medals, two shy of the country’s total record of 20 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Carrington won her third gold medal of the Games with victory in the K1 final last night to go with her K2 and K4 victories. She now has eight career gold medals and nine medals in total putting her amongst the likes of Olympic legends Usain Bolt and Simone Biles.

Ko became the first Olympic golfer to win the complete set with her gold going with silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo. A record that may never be matched in the sport.

Hamish Kerr celebrates his dramatic victory. Photo / Getty Images

Kerr became the first New Zealand male to win gold in a field event and the second Kiwi after Dame Valerie Adams.

New Zealand sit 12th on the medal table with nine gold, seven silver and two bronze.

