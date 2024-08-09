Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics
Updated

Olympics 2024: Ellesse Andrews blitzes keirin final for third Games medal

Kris Shannon
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand claimed an incredible three medals overnight. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Sky Sports/ Getty / Photosport

By Kris Shannon in Paris

It ended the way it began — with a few pats on the back from Dad.

In the minutes between, Ellesse Andrews accomplished what only an elite cyclist could,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics