It was a fair question. The Kiwi trio weren’t seen as medal contenders by the experts but had produced a stunning day, which included lowering the world record in their heat then pushing Great Britain in an epic final.

Silver medallists Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton and Ellesse Andrews of Team New Zealand pose on the podium holding the flag during the Women’s Team Sprint medal. Photo / Getty Images

“I feel like these three rides here were our best ever in competition,” said Andrews. “So amazing for us as a day. It did mean that people weren’t watching us as much and we were the underdogs.”

What a time to peak. It was extraordinary, heartwarming stuff. Their build-up over the past few years hadn’t always been plain sailing, compounded by serious injuries to Fulton and Andrews. But things started to flow from April onwards – with more cohesion and consistency – as they built towards the Games.

It meant there was quiet confidence on Monday morning, as they sat down to an 8am breakfast of cornflakes, bread, fruit and other cereal.

“It’s been a massive day,” Andrews told the Herald. “We sat together at the start of the day and we all just knew what we had to do to get into this position. We are very process-focused, all trusting in the day, trusting in our plan.”

Fulton concurred. “This has been a project for years and it’s been such a battle to get here and it all came down to today. We have been gearing up for this. We woke up pretty relaxed and content and in the best way, ready to take on this fight.”

Still, it was a tough task. China had won the last two Olympic golds, while Germany were coming off three consecutive world championship titles and silver at the Tokyo Games. The Netherlands are always a force, while Great Britain have a huge programme and Canada have pedigree. But they were ready to deliver.

“They looked confident, they felt confident,” said coach John Andrews. “There was a good feeling.”

That was obvious from the qualifying section, as they blasted round the track in 45.593 seconds, ranked second of eight and only behind Great Britain. They lifted again for the heat against Poland, with a sizzling 45.348 seconds, a new world record.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Petch. “I thought I wasn’t seeing what I was seeing, I had to squint really hard to be clear but it was insane.”

The mark was lowered minutes later by Great Britain but the ride was enough to qualify for the gold medal match, as the vocal group of Kiwi fans in the crowd went nuts. But it was too much for some New Zealand supporters, who briefly ducked out.

“We just need to calm down a bit and get some fresh air,” they laughed.

Inside the team also tried to stay relaxed, going through their processes and preparation in the pits, before it was time to get back on the bikes. Great Britain had massed support – with Union Jack flags covering swathes of the grandstand – but the New Zealand contingent, including family members from all three riders made their presence felt with cheers and chants.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates setting a new world record of 45.348 in the Women’s Team Sprint. Photo / Photosport

The final was close. New Zealand held the advantage after one lap, with Petch continuing her remarkable lead off work. But the Brits responded, pushing in front by the second lap, then extended their margin slightly for the third, to stop the clock at 45.186 seconds (another world mark), ahead of New Zealand in 45.659 seconds.

“Bec went blocks,” said Fulton. “We were full of really positive energy. I didn’t personally deliver in that ride but I gave it my best and then delivered Ellesse the best I could. We didn’t quite get there…not our best ride of the day but ultimately it got us a silver medal.”

Even an hour after the ride, after the medal ceremony and more media they struggled to define their achievement.

“It’s hard to put that into words right now, this whole experience has been amazing, quite overwhelming,” said Andrews, while Petch said the success was down to “a lot of hard work, consistency and being there for each other.”

It’s New Zealand’s 12th Olympic cycling medal but only their second in team sprint, after the men’s silver in Rio. They also had dealt with brutal temperatures inside the arena, a potent mix of heat and humidity.

“It’s very hot, have our strategies in place to make sure not an overwhelming factor”

But it was never going to be an issue, not with this group and their resilience. Andrews has won big before – including that unforgettable silver in Tokyo and gold at the world champs early this year – while Petch enjoyed success in BMX (reaching the Olympic semifinals in 2021) before switching to the track. Fulton endured two years away from the sport with major hip problems but found a way back to become one of the top performers on the programme.

On Monday there wasn’t much time for celebration, with a full schedule but there was one major priority.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my family,” explained Petch. “We haven’t seen them for 3 weeks and the first time we saw them was when we won a silver medal. It was insane. Especially after not having them in Tokyo.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics’, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.



