A world record and a silver medal, not a bad start at the velodrome for the New Zealand track cycling team at the Paris Olympics.
Ellesse Andrews, Shaane Fulton and Rebecca Petch were superb in the women’s team sprint event, setting the second-fastest time in qualifying before breaking the world record to book a spot in the gold medal ride.
They just didn’t have enough to deny Great Britain who broke the world record all three rides this morning including the final, beating the New Zealand trio by just 0.473 seconds.
For Andrews it’s her second Olympic medal in what could be part of a decent haul in Paris as she appears a chance in the keirin and the women’s sprint events.