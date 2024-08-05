Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Women’s team sprint claim silver after breaking world record

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A second Olympic medal for Andrews. Rebecca Petch was competing in the BMX at the last Olympics and wins a silver in Paris. A first Olympic medal as well for Fulton. V / Sky Sport

A world record and a silver medal, not a bad start at the velodrome for the New Zealand track cycling team at the Paris Olympics.

Ellesse Andrews, Shaane Fulton and Rebecca Petch were superb in the women’s team sprint event, setting the second-fastest time in qualifying before breaking the world record to book a spot in the gold medal ride.

They just didn’t have enough to deny Great Britain who broke the world record all three rides this morning including the final, beating the New Zealand trio by just 0.473 seconds.

For Andrews it’s her second Olympic medal in what could be part of a decent haul in Paris as she appears a chance in the keirin and the women’s sprint events.

An Olympic medal for Fulton comes in debut at the Games. Olivia Podmore, her teammate, mentor and best friend, died in a suspected suicide in 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics.

Asked by Sport Sport if they had a fourth rider with them out there today, Fulton said: Absolutely Always. So special to have her in my heart. And I know she’s here with so many people right now.”

Talking to the Herald, Fulton said it was a relaxing day as they were ready for the fight on the track.

“I think that on reflection, like we’ve just known that this has been a project for years and it’s just been such a battle to get here and it all came down to today and I think we’ve just been gearing up for this and we woke up pretty relaxing, content in the best way and ready to take on this fight. We stepped out there and did our best and first time breaking a world record for us and it got broken again, but that was really special.

“And now we’ve got an Olympic silver medal,” she added.

Petch competed at the last Olympics in the BMX, this time taking a silver on the track.

“Absolutely amazing. The journey to here has been insane just to put it down on the day is so special,” she told Sky Sport.


