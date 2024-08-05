An Olympic medal for Fulton comes in debut at the Games. Olivia Podmore, her teammate, mentor and best friend, died in a suspected suicide in 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics.

Asked by Sport Sport if they had a fourth rider with them out there today, Fulton said: Absolutely Always. So special to have her in my heart. And I know she’s here with so many people right now.”

Talking to the Herald, Fulton said it was a relaxing day as they were ready for the fight on the track.

“I think that on reflection, like we’ve just known that this has been a project for years and it’s just been such a battle to get here and it all came down to today and I think we’ve just been gearing up for this and we woke up pretty relaxing, content in the best way and ready to take on this fight. We stepped out there and did our best and first time breaking a world record for us and it got broken again, but that was really special.

“And now we’ve got an Olympic silver medal,” she added.

Petch competed at the last Olympics in the BMX, this time taking a silver on the track.

“Absolutely amazing. The journey to here has been insane just to put it down on the day is so special,” she told Sky Sport.





Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



