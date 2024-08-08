Gold medallist Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand celebrates after the women's keirin final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Gold medallist Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand celebrates after the women's keirin final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris. Photo / Getty Images

World champion and now Olympic champion. Ellesse Andrews became the second New Zealander to claim Olympics gold at the track with a stunning effort to win the keirin final in Paris this morning.

Andrews powered home, taking the lead with two laps left and held strong to join Sarah Ulmer as an Olympic gold medallist at the velodrome. It’s is Andrews’ third Olympic medal after taking silver in the keirin three years ago, along with the team sprint silver earlier in the week.

Hetty van de Wouw of Netherlands took the silver and Great Britain’s Emma Finucane the bronze.

Talking to Sky Sport alongside her coach and father Jon, she said it was still soaking in.