The Kiwi overcame plenty of nervous moments in her final round at Le Golf National in Paris to claim gold and become the first golfer to complete a full set of Olympic medals in what will be her final Games.
“I met her at Trump Turnberry in Scotland, and she is most impressive, not only with her golf clubs but also as a person.
“Way to go Lydia!”
Ko began the fourth and final round in a tie for the lead and certainly wasn’t flawless - a double-bogey on the 13th was particularly shaky - but managed to pair enough blemishes with class to claim the one shade of medal missing on her mantlepiece; after silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.