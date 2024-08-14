Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: New Zealand women dominate Paris Olympics with record medal haul – Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
5 mins to read
Dame Lisa Carrington’s feats in Paris have added a new chapter to her already incredible legacy. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • New Zealand’s female Olympians dominated in Paris, winning 13 out of 20 medals (65%).
  • Over the last 20 years, women have won 22 gold medals compared to the men’s 11.
  • Key athletes like Dame Lisa Carrington may retire but prospects remain promising for female athletes.

Paul Lewis has been a journalist since the last ice age. He has covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There’s an old saying referring

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics