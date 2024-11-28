So why the controversy? For many, athletes are like children – they should be seen and not heard. Such an attitude is incongruous with how we idolise our sportspeople though. How we market them. How we tell them and ourselves that their representation matters. You can only tell a group of people that their actions inspire the kids watching for so long before they might start taking that responsibility seriously.

We have all seen the commentary that laments the post-match cliches. That revels in any outward expression of a personality. That pines for the old days when our sporting heroes walked amongst us. Cutting timber at the local hardware store before cutting hard lines on the footy field. We say we want this and then when we get it, some turn around and say “But not like that”.

They are nostalgic for a time when sport and politics didn’t mix but are looking back on a past that never existed. Sport is not more political now, we just have more diversity on our platforms, speaking to their experience. If you think this is new it is just revealing that your own participation was never politicised.

The same is not true for Māori, who were omitted from All Black sides in 1928, 1949 and 1960 before being named “honorary whites” in 1970. That there is another conversation right now about how Māori participate in the sport is about as New Zealand Rugby as you can get.

The All Blacks’ position as our national team will always position them in the middle of our national conversations. Some will say they aren’t politicians and yet it is All Blacks who are used to front various causes well into retirement. The things they have come to represent; integrity, excellence and kotahitanga or unity, are all exactly why Perenara used his rugby platform the way he did. A proud Māori man, this was his authentic expression of those values.

That those closest to him in that moment, his teammates and management, chose to support his statements is revealing. It is harder to be made fearful of the familiar. When you have had the privilege of the opportunity to learn and perform a haka, you understand more about what it really means. When you have had the privilege to play alongside a diverse group of athletes, you understand more about what our country could be.

TJ Perenara has now retired but we can’t say the same about this issue. Current political debate has opened up discussion on what being a New Zealander means.

Those that represent us on the world stage, will now wrestle with the same. The answer lies in Perenara’s final challenge. It’s unification through partnership, toitū te Tiriti o Waitangi.