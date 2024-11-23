TJ Perenara has never been one to shy away from making a statement and he did exactly that in his last match for the All Blacks.

Leading the haka for a record 64th time, the halfback mentioned “Toitū te tiriti o Waitangi” during the opening of Ka Mate before the All Blacks played Italy in Turin.

Speaking after the match, which the All Blacks won unconvincingly 29-11, Perenara told Sky Sports he did it in response to Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, the protest march opposing the Government’s policies towards Māori, primarily the Treaty Principles Bill.

“Being able to lead the haka is special in any moment,” Perenara said. “To be able to lead it tonight, especially to show the unification of our people back home.

“I think we all saw the people in our hīkoi ... the unity that our country showed. For us to be able to acknowledge the unification of our people, all of our people, not just tangata whenua but ngā tāngata katoa [everybody] is something that was important for us and important for me.”