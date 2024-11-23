In a clash between two powerful strikers, few would have predicted a match-up between Ulberg and Oezdemir would require the judges, and to their credit, both men were trying to keep the scorecards out of it.

But their defence and durability added to what was a tense 15 minutes, Ulberg’s speed and counterstriking proving the difference.

Oezdemir looked to put pressure on Ulberg from the outset, trying to negate the Kiwi’s reach advantage by getting in close. Ulberg was wise to the challenge; light on his feet and moving well, and picking his spots well to counter.

Both fighters landed some good shots, but Ulberg got the better of the action in the opening round, and more of the same followed in the second.

The third round saw Oezdemir try to implement his wrestling – an area of the sport he likely had the advantage over Ulberg in – but the Kiwi was able to fend off his Swiss counterpart’s attempts to take the fight to the mat.

While he couldn’t find the knockout blow, Ulberg earned a hard-fought win, with two of the judges scoring it 30-27 and the other 29-28.

That should see Ulberg move to at least No 8 in the division – where Oezdemir was ranked coming into the fight – with some big bouts now awaiting on the horizon.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.