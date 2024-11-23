Carlos Ulberg continues to climb the UFC rankings.
In his toughest test to date, the Black Jag was too slick for former light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir, outpointing his Swiss rival to claim a unanimous decision win at the UFC fight night in Macau this morning.
This year hasn’t exactly gone to plan for the 34-year-old in terms of activity, with bouts falling through and injuries forcing him to the sidelines. However, he has made his time inside the UFC octagon count.
In May, he broke into the top-15 rankings for the first time when he beat Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds.
This morning, he cemented his place inside the division’s top 10 and put himself in a strong position going into the new year as he eyes an opportunity at Alex Periera’s throne. There are several athletes worthy of the next shot at Periera’s title after his most recent defence against Khalil Rountree Jr [ranked No 8 at the time of the title challenge], but now with a seven-fight winning streak – five of those coming by stoppage – Ulberg can start to make some noise.