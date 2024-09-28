Kevin Jousset’s road toward the elite of the UFC’s welterweight division has hit a speed bump.
In his first bout on home soil in France, the City Kickboxing-trained fighter fell to a TKO loss against American Bryan Battle, succumbing to Battle’s volume-striking attack late in the second round.
It was a bout that offered a spotlight for both men - it was just a matter of who would step into it.
Through their UFC careers so far, both have been impressive; though Battle, who was been in the UFC longer and has more wins, may not have appreciated having to be the one to walk to the octagon first.
Both well-rounded fighters, the first round saw a combination of heavy striking and grappling exchanges.