Jousset had the better of the action through the opening five minutes as he had plenty of success on the feet; his check hook and right hand often finding a home when the pair exchanged.

Battle looked to mix the wrestling in early in the round. Jousset, who has a decorated judo background, proved hard to take down, but Battle was able to wear on his counterpart for much of the round.

That appeared to pay dividends in the second.

Bryan Battle punches Kevin Jousset. Photo / Getty Images

Jousset made a strong start to things when the second round began, landing some good, heavy strikes that Battle was able to wear well.

However, as the round went on, Jousset slowed down and Battle began to find a home with his right hand consistently, usually finishing his combinations with it and landing more often than not.

The build-up of damage eventually got the better of Jousset. Once he showed signs of shaky legs, Battle didn’t let him off the hook, maintaining the volume and chasing a finish - with the referee stepping in.

Jousset was not knocked down in the bout but was not responding to the referee instructing him to fight back, so the official stepped in.

It’s a setback for the 31-year-old against the most formidable opponent he has faced thus far.

After two good wins to begin his UFC career, he and his team will go back to the drawing board as they plot their next course.

