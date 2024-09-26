Oezdemir (20-7; 8-6 UFC), whose nickname “No Time” is a nod to his ability to end fights quickly, has been something of a gatekeeper to the top of the division in recent years. Having challenged for the title in 2018 and currently being ranked at No 6, the 35-year-old has been the litmus test since his title shot. Three of his last five losses since that 2018 defeat to Daniel Cormier have come against eventual title challengers, while he is currently on a two-fight winning streak - two first-round finishes - and has won three of his last four.

“He’s got experience on his side. Experience and he possesses that power. He’s the boogeyman of the light heavyweight division; nobody wants to touch this guy. He’s been knocking people out and they’ve just been throwing me all these wolves. He’s the next guy on the list,” Ulberg told the Herald.

He's back!: Carlos Ulberg will return to the UFC octagon against Volkan Oezdemir in Macau in November. Photo / Photosport

“It will be a great fight for the fans and every time I jump in the octagon, everyone knows I go to put on a show and go in to look for that knockout. I know it’s going to happen in time. when I get my training done, we’re going for it.

It’s another step up for Ulberg (11-1; 6-1 UFC), who has been on a tear through the division of late. After dropping his UFC debut, the 33-year-old has won six in a row, with five of those by finish. Like Oezdemir, Ulberg has an affinity for finishing fights early; four of his six UFC wins have come in the first round.

It’s a big opportunity for the Kiwi athlete, particularly given the lay of the land in the division at the moment. Next week, reigning champion Alex Pereira will put the title on the line against Khalil Rountree jnr, who is currently ranked at No 8 in the division.

For Ulberg, a win over Oezdemir will put him right into the conversation of who is next.

“He’s someone I think would be an even tougher fight than the current champion. He possesses a lot of power, a lot of control around the cage, so I think he’s a wildcard,” Ulberg said of Oezdemir.

“It is the light heavyweight division. I’ve always said that anything can happen at any given time. Now that we’re in the top 10, you can be given a title shot at any time, and that’s how it’s always been with all the divisions, really.

“It’s going to happen eventually and now that we’ve been given this fight, we’re just going to go through it. I’m confident that we get through this fight, we get into title contention and we’ll get that given that title [shot].”

The card will be headlined by returning bantamweights Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo, with strawweights Yan Xiaonan and Tabatha Ricci competing in the co-main event. The card will also feature the final rounds of the Road To UFC competition; a series in which top Asian MMA prospects compete to earn a fulltime UFC contract.

UFC Macau card

Bantamweight: Petr Yan [3] v Deiveson Figueiredo [5] (five-round main event)

Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan [2] v Tabatha Ricci [9]

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg [10] v Volkan Oezdemir [6]

Welterweight: Song Kenan v Muslim Salikhov

Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang v Ozzy Diaz

Flyweight: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel v Carlos Hernandez

Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh v Jose Ocha

Flyweight: Wang Cong v Gabriella Fernandez

Flyweight: Kiru Sahota v DongHun Choi (Road to UFC final)

Bantamweight: SuYoung You v Baergeng Jieleyisi (Road to UFC final)

Featherweight: Zhu Kangjie v Xie Bin (Road to UFC final)

Strawweight: Feng Xiaocan v Shi Ming (Road to UFC final)

- full bout order TBD

