“It’s nice to have that bit of time alone, and in the air and in my own space. I use that time to just relax; listen to audiobooks, read, write, and just go over some things.

“This week’s going to be massive for us, as was seen, and I’m just going to plot things as we go.”

Despite a disjointed year for the 34-year-old, the bout against Oezdemir will provide Ulberg with an opportunity to finish 2024 as a genuine contender for the title moving forward.

Carlos Ulberg is currently ranked at tenth in the UFC's light heavyweight division. Photo / Dean Purcell

Speaking to the Herald earlier in the year, Eugene Bareman, who coaches Ulberg at Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym, said 2024 had to be the year his fighter made some noise in the rankings after establishing himself as a rising force over the past couple of years.

Due to injuries to both Ulberg and his potential opponents, the “Black Jag” has had a grand total of 12 seconds inside the UFC octagon.

But that was all he needed to move a step closer to a title shot as he knocked out Alonzo Menifield to take the American’s top-10 ranking.

“God is good, man,” Ulberg said when asked to reflect on the way things have played out for him this year. “Everything kind of just happened the way that I have said it [should] happen or asked for it to happen.

“I’ve said it before – now this was outside of the rankings, where I’d go from 15 to 10 to five and that title shot would present itself or be there for me. I’m just living what I’ve been saying for many years now. Right now, we’re just living in that moment, and that moment is here and we’re just going through the motions. It’s been a nice ride.

“No work is easy work, but we’re all just putting in the work and making sure that I’m keeping up to the date as well with the MMA. It’s quickly evolving, so as long as I’m on my feet and on my toes, I’m going to be here for the championship in time.”

Against Oezdemir, Ulberg walks into the biggest challenge of his career to date, with the Swiss finisher boasting a 20-7 record with 14 first-round finishes, including his two most recent wins.

Like Ulberg, the 35-year-old primarily operates as a striker and has big power in his fists, but also has a proven ground game and has previously challenged for the UFC title.

“Anyone in the top 10 is going to be tough,” Ulberg said.

“Oezdemir is an experienced fighter in the UFC, he’s been around for a while and fought some of the toughest guys in the division. He’s a tough opponent and he’s the real deal.

“You’ve got to be prepared for guys like this, so I’m looking to fight my fight and do what I’ve come here to do.

“What we’ve come here to do is come here to win – [we’ve] come here to take what’s ours and put on a good show for the fans and for the family back home.”

Tale of the tape: Ulberg v Oezdemir (approx. 12.30am Sunday morning)

Record: 10-1 (6-1 UFC) | 20-7 (8-6 UFC)

Wins by stoppage: 8 (7 KO, 1 sub) | 15 (13 KO, 2 sub)

Age: 34 | 35

Height: 193cm | 188cm

Reach: 195.6cm | 190.5cm

