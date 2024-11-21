Fight week began for Carlos Ulberg as soon as he boarded the 12-hour flight to Macau.
Tapering off after fight camp, the journey to the special administrative region of China doubled as an important bridge between training and performing as the UFC’s No 10-ranked light heavyweight eyes his biggest challenge to date.
Finally afforded some time alone with his thoughts, the time in the air served as an important part of his process ahead of his clash against eighth-ranked Volkan Oezdemir in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“It’s just a bit of time in my own headspace to preplan the show,” Ulberg explained.
“There’s a bit of time where I did get some rest, which was much-needed, especially [with me] not getting much rest during fight camp, and the body just going through the whole [range of] emotions, or the rollercoaster of things.
Speaking to the Herald earlier in the year, Eugene Bareman, who coaches Ulberg at Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym, said 2024 had to be the year his fighter made some noise in the rankings after establishing himself as a rising force over the past couple of years.
Due to injuries to both Ulberg and his potential opponents, the “Black Jag” has had a grand total of 12 seconds inside the UFC octagon.
But that was all he needed to move a step closer to a title shot as he knocked out Alonzo Menifield to take the American’s top-10 ranking.
“God is good, man,” Ulberg said when asked to reflect on the way things have played out for him this year. “Everything kind of just happened the way that I have said it [should] happen or asked for it to happen.
“I’ve said it before – now this was outside of the rankings, where I’d go from 15 to 10 to five and that title shot would present itself or be there for me. I’m just living what I’ve been saying for many years now. Right now, we’re just living in that moment, and that moment is here and we’re just going through the motions. It’s been a nice ride.
“No work is easy work, but we’re all just putting in the work and making sure that I’m keeping up to the date as well with the MMA. It’s quickly evolving, so as long as I’m on my feet and on my toes, I’m going to be here for the championship in time.”
Against Oezdemir, Ulberg walks into the biggest challenge of his career to date, with the Swiss finisher boasting a 20-7 record with 14 first-round finishes, including his two most recent wins.
Like Ulberg, the 35-year-old primarily operates as a striker and has big power in his fists, but also has a proven ground game and has previously challenged for the UFC title.
“Anyone in the top 10 is going to be tough,” Ulberg said.
“Oezdemir is an experienced fighter in the UFC, he’s been around for a while and fought some of the toughest guys in the division. He’s a tough opponent and he’s the real deal.