Home / Sport / UFC

UFC 317: Kai Kara-France reflects on first Alexandre Pantoja bout and why things are different now

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

UFC fighter Kai Kara-France talks to sports reporter Chris Reive ahead of his world title fight on June 29. Video \ Jason Dorday | Finn Little
A lot can change in nine years.

In 2016, then-23-year-old UFC flyweight hopeful Kai Kara-France was eliminated from the promotion’s scouting programme The Ultimate Fighter by Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja.

An exhibition bout, the pair fought over two competitive five-minute rounds, with Pantoja getting the nod from the judges.

