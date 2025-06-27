Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / UFC
Updated

Israel Adesanya enters UFC Hall of Fame fight wing for Kelvin Gastelum bout in 2019

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for their bout in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for their bout in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When the opportunity to clinch UFC gold first presented itself to Israel Adesanya, the Last Stylebender walked through the fire to have it wrapped around his waist.

That opportunity came at UFC 236 in Atlanta in 2019, where he and American Kelvin Gastelum contested the interim middleweight title as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from UFC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from UFC