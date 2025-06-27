“It showed me what the human animal is capable of when we tap into our spirit. I found courage, unwavering will and a desire to be great. I said it, I was willing to, but if I had died that night, what a glorious death. I’m glad we lived to fight another day.”

It was the Nigerian-Kiwi’s sixth bout under the UFC banner, after joining the promotion in 2018 as a highly touted prospect and living up to that billing.

However, it was a fight that pushed both men to their absolute limits. Speaking to the Herald in Atlanta immediately after the bout, head coach Eugene Bareman said it was Adesanya’s most difficult fight to date.

But it ended with Adesanya having his hand raised, seeing him break away from the tag of a hyped prospect and skyrocket into international stardom.

It was a tight bout, with both men having big moments in the first four rounds. They were tied going into the fifth.

Between the fourth and fifth rounds, the camera caught Adesanya as he said, “You can’t beat me. I’m prepared to die,” before he went on to dominate the final round, despite being badly rocked by a head kick in the previous round. That moment between rounds, and what it led to, added to the narrative as the bout quickly cemented itself as one of the best.

Adesanya knocked Gastelum down four times in the bout, setting a new UFC record for knockdowns in a title fight, and both men were awarded a US$50,000 (NZ$82,350) Fight of the Night bonus.

The bout was later awarded Fight of the Year.

“We knew what we did, we knew what we shared in that space. It was special,” Adesanya said in his post-fight press conference in Atlanta.

“These are legendary moments in time and history, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.