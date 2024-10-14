Mateusz Gamrot (left) of Poland and Dan Hooker of New Zealand during their Lightweight bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, on August 18. Photo / Photosport.

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has name dropped Kiwi Dan Hooker as his next opponent, and floated a February bout in Saudi Arabia.

McGregor, 36, was due to return to the ring against Michael Chandler at UFC 306 last month. However, a broken toe saw that fight canned.

With a record of 22 wins and six defeats in the UFC, McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he was beaten by Dustin Poirier. That bout also saw McGregor suffer a broken leg.

The defeat was McGregor’s third in four fights, including losing to Poirier earlier that year, and losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Speaking to combat sports outlet Bloody Elbow at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event last weekend, though, McGregor outlined the Kiwi as his next opponent.