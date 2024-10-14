Advertisement
Home / Sport / UFC

UFC: Kiwi Dan Hooker confirms interest in fight against MMA megastar Conor McGregor

Mateusz Gamrot (left) of Poland and Dan Hooker of New Zealand during their Lightweight bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, on August 18. Photo / Photosport.

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has name dropped Kiwi Dan Hooker as his next opponent, and floated a February bout in Saudi Arabia.

McGregor, 36, was due to return to the ring against Michael Chandler at UFC 306 last month. However, a broken toe saw that fight canned.

With a record of 22 wins and six defeats in the UFC, McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he was beaten by Dustin Poirier. That bout also saw McGregor suffer a broken leg.

The defeat was McGregor’s third in four fights, including losing to Poirier earlier that year, and losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Speaking to combat sports outlet Bloody Elbow at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event last weekend, though, McGregor outlined the Kiwi as his next opponent.

“February 1, Saudi Arabia,” he said. “Dan Hooker.”

That bout appears to be wanted on Hooker’s end as well. Speaking to Submission Radio in Australia, the 34-year-old confirmed the want for the February clash is mutual.

“We just spoke in the ring,” said Hooker. “I’m on board, he’s on board.

“We just need to get the UFC on board and we’ll get this thing across the line.”

In 36 professional fights, Hooker has a record of 24 wins and 12 defeats.

The Kiwi, who fights out of Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym, is currently unbeaten in his last three fights, and is the fifth ranked fighter in the UFC’s lightweight rankings.

His last victory came in August, when he defeated Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 via a split decision, in Perth. That win also saw Hooker pick up the award for “fight of the night”.

Hooker’s last loss came in March 2022, when he was beaten by Arnold Allen in London.

UFC boss Dana White has reportedly said a fight between Hooker and McGregor could happen in the near future.



