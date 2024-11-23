Liam Lawson fumes after near-miss with teammate Yuki Tsunoda at Formula One practice in Las Vegas. Video / Sky Sport

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson’s debut race weekend in Las Vegas has already been eventful.

During the final practice session ahead of qualifying this afternoon, Lawson was heard complaining about Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda getting a little too close for comfort during the session – in which the pair were among the five slowest times posted.

The incident came on the final lap, when Tsunoda had to swerve to avoid crashing into Lawson.

“Mate, Yuki just about rear-ended me,” the Kiwi could be heard telling his race engineer over the team comms.

Addressing the moment on the broadcast, former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandok said Lawson had to take some of the blame, but suggested the team itself was at fault.