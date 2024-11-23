Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1
Updated

Formula 1: Liam Lawson has near-miss with teammate Yuki Tsunoda during practice session in Las Vegas

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Liam Lawson fumes after near-miss with teammate Yuki Tsunoda at Formula One practice in Las Vegas. Video / Sky Sport

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson’s debut race weekend in Las Vegas has already been eventful.

During the final practice session ahead of qualifying this afternoon, Lawson was heard complaining about Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda getting a little too close for comfort during the session – in which the pair were among the five slowest times posted.

The incident came on the final lap, when Tsunoda had to swerve to avoid crashing into Lawson.

“Mate, Yuki just about rear-ended me,” the Kiwi could be heard telling his race engineer over the team comms.

Addressing the moment on the broadcast, former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandok said Lawson had to take some of the blame, but suggested the team itself was at fault.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You were dawdling on the racing line,” Chandok said after Lawson’s complaint.

“Actually, I blame the team. You should never have that situation between your two cars.”

Lawson struggled for pace during the three practice sessions, finishing with the fifth-fastest time or worse in each of the three runs prior to qualifying.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 22-year-old is driving to see his role in the cutthroat series continue into next season, be it with Racing Bulls or their sister team Red Bull Racing.

Lawson has been talked about as one of the contenders to move into the primary Red Bull team should they wish to part ways with underperforming Sergio Perez. Tsunoda is also a candidate for that seat. Tsunoda out-qualified Lawson in Las Vegas, with the Kiwi eliminated in Q2 while Tsunoda made it into Q3 and will start among the top 10 on the grid in Sunday’s race.

Racing Bulls are yet to confirm their driver lineup for the 2025 season, and it is believed Lawson’s six-race run to end the 2024 season is being used as a means of stress-testing the young Kiwi to see if he’s ready to move into Red Bull’s senior team next year.

Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1