Liam Lawson speaks to Alex Powell about what he needs to do in the last 6 races of the 2024 F1 season and looking ahead toward 2025 Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has addressed his comments on which anthem should being played for McLaren race wins, saying his suggestion that the New Zealand anthem should be used was a joke.

Lawson garnered plenty of attention for saying in an appearance on the Red Flags podcast that it was ‘’complete bulls***” God Save the King was played by McLaren at podium finishes, given the team was founded by Kiwi Bruce McLaren in 1963 and still held the McLaren name.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, however, Lawson clarified his comments were made in jest.

“I think this is stuff that I’m learning in Formula One,” Lawson said when asked if he had received any feedback from McLaren.

“I was laughing when I mentioned this comment in a podcast. And it was more of a joke, but obviously it got taken very literally.